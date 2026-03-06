Man arrested after threats, brush fire in Dunes City

A Florence man was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he trespassed on a Dunes City property, set a brush pile on fire, and threatened the homeowner.

According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a property on Clear Lake Road at 11:00 a.m.

When confronted, 34‑year‑old Dustin Steven Lafrance allegedly pulled a knife and fled before officers caught him and used a Taser to detain him.

Lafrance was booked into the Lane County Jail on multiple charges.

