Lower speed limits are coming to four Eugene streets

Eugene is reducing the speed limit to 25 mph on sections of four streets starting the week of March 9.

The city says the change is to help increase traffic safety and eliminate fatal and serious crashes.

The speed limit will be changed to 25 mph on these street sections:



Polk Street: between Second Avenue and 18th Avenue

Oak Patch Road: between 11th Avenue and 18th Avenue

Elmira Road: between Hwy 99 and N Bertelsen Road

Maple Street: between Roosevelt Boulevard and Elmira Road

Crews are expected to begin installing new speed limit signage starting the week of March 9.