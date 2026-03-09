© 2026 KLCC

Prescribed burn planned south of Florence in Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area Tuesday

Published March 9, 2026 at 3:14 PM PDT

A prescribed burn is planned for Tuesday in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area near Waxmyrtle Campground.

The Siuslaw National Forest says firefighters will conduct a 10-acre burn to remove non-native invasive European beachgrass as part of the Oregon Dunes restoration project.

The goal is to improve habitat for the western snowy plover and native plant species.

Waxmyrtle Campground is located eight miles south of Florence.

Officials say there are no anticipated closures for this prescribed burn, but smoke may be visible from Hwy 101 in the Waxmyrtle and Tahkenitch areas.
News Briefs prescribed burnsSiuslaw National ForestOregon Coast