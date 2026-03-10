Gas prices go up in Oregon and nationwide as war in Iran sends crude prices soaring

The average price of gas in Oregon jumped by 31 cents this week to $4.26 for a gallon of regular.

Still, Oregon had one of the smallest week-over-week increases in gas prices compared to the rest of the nation. That's the word from AAA.

The national average jumped up 43 cents to $3.54 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have skyrocketed following the strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, and the stalling of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

AAA says normal seasonal factors are also putting upward pressure on pump prices.

