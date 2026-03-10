Lane County Behavioral Health assumes youth mobile crisis services

Lane County Behavioral Health will assume youth mobile crisis and stabilization services starting April 30.

These services were previously provided by the Riverview Center for Growth. The Mobile Crisis Services of Lane County program, which already provides mobile crisis services for adults, will now take over.

Lane County Behavioral Health will have seven-day a week coverage from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. by the beginning of April. By April 30, the coverage will be 24 hours.

Riverview Center for Growth will continue to provide mental health services outside of the mobile crisis unit.

