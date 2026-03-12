© 2026 KLCC

Two arrests in Eugene in incidents involving menacing

KLCC
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:38 PM PDT

Eugene Police say a man was reported to be chasing and threatening people with a knife downtown Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect in the 100 block of West Broadway was uncooperative and they used non-lethal methods and finally a K9 to get him into custody. 40-year-old David Glen Clark was arrested and jailed on multiple charges including menacing and resisting arrest

Later Wednesday night, Eugene Police were called to the 3600 block of Westward Ho Avenue about a 25-year old man chasing his father with a handgun. That resulted in the arrest of Desean LeCurtis Lemond Oroy.
