© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Woman sentenced for embezzlement at Eugene contractor

KLCC
Published March 12, 2026 at 5:41 PM PDT

A woman has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for embezzling more than 600-thousand dollars from a Eugene contractor.

Harvey and Price hired Melisa Ann Juline Jaragosky as their accountant in 2018.

In December, she pled guilty to 14 counts of aggravated identity theft and seven counts of aggravated theft in the first degree.

The Lane County District Attorney says over several years, Jaragosky wrote checks to herself on the company’s account and forged signatures of her supervisor and the business owners to cash the checks.

The DA says she used the money to finance the purchase of a home and two cars as well as giving money to family and friends.

Lane County Circuit Judge Charles Zennaché sentenced Jaragosky Tuesday.
Tags
News Briefs Lane County Circuit Court