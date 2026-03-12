Woman sentenced for embezzlement at Eugene contractor

A woman has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for embezzling more than 600-thousand dollars from a Eugene contractor.

Harvey and Price hired Melisa Ann Juline Jaragosky as their accountant in 2018.

In December, she pled guilty to 14 counts of aggravated identity theft and seven counts of aggravated theft in the first degree.

The Lane County District Attorney says over several years, Jaragosky wrote checks to herself on the company’s account and forged signatures of her supervisor and the business owners to cash the checks.

The DA says she used the money to finance the purchase of a home and two cars as well as giving money to family and friends.

Lane County Circuit Judge Charles Zennaché sentenced Jaragosky Tuesday.

