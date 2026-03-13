Oregon Army National Guard hoists injured logger to safety in Mount Hood National Forest

An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter safely hoisted an injured logger from a remote national forest after steep, rugged terrain prevented other means of rescue, fire department officials said.

A falling tree struck and pinned the logger Thursday in Mount Hood National Forest, about 60 miles southeast of Portland. The Estacada Fire District said initial reports indicated the logger had a broken leg and possible other injuries.

The logger's leg was initially pinned by the tree. But other loggers on scene were able to cut away the tree to free the leg, Estacada Battalion Chief Matt Aalto told The Associated Press.

Responding fire crews were able to reach the injured logger after navigating around downed trees in a time-consuming hike that also had steep elevation changes.

First responders were able to stabilize the logger, but an air ambulance helicopter without hoist capabilities was unable to safely access the patient because of the terrain and dense tree cover.

A ground extraction would have been dangerous and time consuming, so the Oregon Army National Guard responded with an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The logger was placed in a basket, which was hoisted about 200 feet (61 meters) into the air to the helicopter. The logger was brought to a local hospital and reported in stable condition.

Lt. Tony Hadeed, a paramedic with the Estacada department, was working when the call came in.

He is a former Army National Guard flight medic, who worked for the same unit that responded to the call, Aalto said.

“This was his first time being on the other side of a rescue for Tony, but because of his previous experience, he added additional value with team coordination, site preparation, and patient packaging,” Aalto said.

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