Oregon Women Win Two Titles at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

The Oregon Ducks women's track and field won two national titles Friday at the 2026 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Liisa-Maria Lusti captured the pentathlon, and Juliet Cherubet, Lakely Doht-Barron, Silan Ayyildiz, and Wilma Nielsen won the distance medley relay.

Oregon sits second after day one with 20 points and five more scoring chances Saturday. The Oregon Ducks men's track and field scored two points in the DMR and has 11 chances to score on day two, including Peyton Bair, who leads the heptathlon after day one with 3,675 points.

The mile finals will kick off track coverage Saturday beginning with the women’s race at 2:10 p.m. PT followed by the men’s final. The 3,000-meter final will be the last individual event on the track and will go off at 4:25 p.m. PT.