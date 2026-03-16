Roseburg man charged with murder of his child

A Roseburg man was arrested and charged with the murder of his 11-month-old son Sunday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jared Scott Jeremy Stoller called 9-1-1 Sunday morning reporting that his son was missing from his hotel room in Sutherlin. Sutherlin Police responded and called in the Douglas County Major Crimes team.

Detectives interviewed Stoller and he eventually confessed he had killed his son, Jackson James Stoller a few days earlier in Roseburg. He said he’d disposed of the boy’s body in the South Umpqua River.

Divers were able to recover the infant’s body from the river.

Stoller was arrested and put in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the first degree and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation is ongoing.