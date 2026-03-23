Eugene Airport says it's not experiencing major delays during government shutdown

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are not scheduled to deploy at the Eugene airport or any other airport in Oregon. That's according to a Eugene Airport spokesperson Monday.

So far, Eugene passengers have not experienced long wait times going through security, he said.

There are also no plans to close any airports in Oregon.

The airport urges travelers to check with their airline about flight status before coming to the airport.

The airport says anyone wishing to support local TSA workers can donate non-perishable items or gift cards of $10 or less at Airport administration and the TSA screening checkpoint.

