Oregon fire crews are assisting with fires in North Carolina
Oregon has sent firefighters to assist crews in North Carolina. The Oregon Department of Forestry says it deployed 21 firefighters to Asheville over the weekend as part of a mutual aid agreement.
The crews include firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Coos Forest Protective Association and a variety of ODF Protection Districts including South Cascade, Western Lane and Southwest Oregon.
ODF said in a news release that it can and has called on its out-of-state partners to assist in fighting wildfires here.