Marcola man sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents
A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his elderly parents in Marcola, according to a press release from the Lane County District Attorney Tuesday.
On March 20, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles Zennaché sentenced Christopher Allan Turner to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole for the shooting of Paul and Beverly Turner on February 23, 2025.
Turner lived with his parents for several years before the incident.