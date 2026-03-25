Oregonians experience another uptick in gas prices this week

Gas prices continue to soar across the nation.

AAA says the conflict in Iran, the ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East, along with the usual seasonal factors are all contributing to the uptick.

For the week, the national average for regular is up 19 cents to $3.98 a gallon. The Oregon average jumped 33 cents to $4.87 a gallon.

Both the national and Oregon averages for regular gas have jumped about $1 per gallon since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

