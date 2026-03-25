Two young bobcats released back to the wild after rehabilitation at Think Wild in Bend

Two juvenile bobcats that had been cared for at Think Wild in Bend were released back into the wild last Friday.

The siblings were let go at a remote site near Dayville in Grant County. The location was chosen in coordination with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The siblings had been rescued from a roadside in Condon last May. Their mother was presumed killed by a vehicle. The kittens were dehydrated, had diarrhea, and other ailments when they arrived at the wildlife hospital.

The bobcats were cared for in an enclosure designed to replicate a natural environment with native vegetation and varied terrain for climbing, digging, hiding and resting.

The bobcats were tested on their ability to hunt for food before they were released to the wild using a soft release method that allows for a gradual transition.

Dr. Sue Dougherty, Think Wild Board Director, who photographed the release, described the moment:

“As they trotted up the hillside, I stood watching through my camera lens… The air was cool and breezy and felt…Free. I can only imagine how exhilarating it must be for two young bobcats to have their first leap into their natural world!”