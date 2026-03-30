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Central Oregon Community College classified union says workers are prepared to strike

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM PDT

The union representing classified workers at Central Oregon Community College says it's prepared to strike as soon as Thursday, if the administration does not agree to wage increases.

The two parties declared an impasse in February.

The union said a significant portion of its members are facing food and housing insecurity under current wages. In a news release, classified union president Scott Dove argued other public employers in the Bend area have raised wages to address the rapidly increasing cost of living there, and Central Oregon Community College should do the same.

On their website, Central Oregon Community College leadership has maintained that agreeing to a significant increase would deplete reserves, and could lead to service cuts and higher tuition.

The union said its members would receive strike pay during a work stoppage, and is prepared to strike indefinitely.

Classified workers include custodians, executive assistants, IT staff, enrollment, financial aid and veteran service specialists.

If the union does go on strike, it would be the second time community college workers went on strike in the state's history. The first community college strike in the state's history, Portland Community College classified workers, was tentatively resolved last week.
Tags
News Briefs EducationCentral Oregon Community College
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White