Respected leader, Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr. dies

Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr. has died. A respected elder and leader for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Heath died Sunday, March 29, according to state and tribal leaders.

In an announcement Monday night, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek ordered flags at state public institutions to be flown at half-staff Tuesday and Wednesday in his honor.

“On behalf of the State of Oregon, the First Lady and I offer our deepest condolences on the passing of Chief Heath,” Gov. Kotek wrote in a condolence letter to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and to Chief Heath’s family. ”His loss will be felt deeply by the Warm Springs community and is felt far beyond Warm Springs, including by all Oregonians who benefited from his leadership, his counsel, and his lifelong commitment to his people.”

Despite his father’s death in 1969, Heath didn’t assume the Chieftainship until 15 years later. According to the tribe, Heath expressed not feeling ready to take over and delayed doing so. Heath would take his place on the Tribal Council on May 4, 1984, after Amos Simtustus Sr. passed away.

A father, husband and great-grandfather, Heath was an instrumental liaison for the Tribe, helping handle treaty issues with both federal and state governments. Heath also took part in the in-lieu fishing settlements.

He and his family ran the Chief Heath horse stables at Kah-Nee-Ta High Desert Resort and Casino for several years.

Heath also served as a Board Member Emeritus for the Museum at Warm Springs.

“We loved him and will miss him tremendously,” read a social media post by the museum. “He loved to tell us stories and was an enthusiastic participant at our events. When you needed him, he was there.”

Burial services will be held in The Dalles and Simnasho Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the governor’s office.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.