Winter storm warning for heavy snow in the Oregon Cascades

A winter storm warning will be in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday night for heavy snow in the central and southern Oregon Cascades.

Cascade passes throughout the state could see snow accumulations of up to 20 inches, with wind gusts up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snow accumulations are expected in Marion, Linn and Lane counties, where NWS forecasters said snowfall rates could occasionally exceed 1 inch per hour between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm WARNING for the Cascades of Linn, Lane, & Marion Counties. Snow totals range from 10-18 inches w/ higher amounts along the peaks. Winds will also be gusty so there may be periods of reduced visibility.



Dial 5-1-1 for current cond. pic.twitter.com/zqr83rhcDf — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) March 31, 2026

A combination of low visibility and accumulating snow could make travel conditions difficult. Officials said people should consider delaying all travel over the Oregon Cascade passes.

“If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution,” the weather service warned. “Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”

Outside of the Cascades and foothills, much of Oregon will see steady rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasts show drier and warmer conditions returning Friday and lasting through the weekend.