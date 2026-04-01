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Central Oregon Community College's classified union, administration reach deal that could avert strike

KLCC
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:58 PM PDT

The union representing Central Oregon Community College’s classified workers says it reached a tentative agreement, likely averting a strike that was set to begin tomorrow Thursday.

The union said the agreement includes up to a 25% raise for its lowest-paid members. Union leaders previously said a significant share of workers were food and housing insecure.

Union leaders said they would share the full details of the agreement with the public once its members have a chance to ratify it Wednesday night. Union leaders said they anticipated their members would ratify the deal.

Classified workers include custodians, IT and financial aid and enrollment specialists.
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News Briefs EducationCentral Oregon Community College