Early morning fire at Cottage Grove motel leaves one dead

Update: On Friday, Cottage Grove Police identified the victim as 66-year-old Theresa Lynn Fusselman of Cottage Grove.

Original story: One person died in an early morning fire at a motel in Cottage Grove Thursday.

In a news release, Cottage Grove Police Department said just after 2:30 a.m., patrol officers saw flames and smoke coming from the Relax Inn on Highway 99.

The motel was evacuated and South Lane Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.

One person, whose identify has not been released, was found deceased in a room that was heavily damaged by fire. CGPD said three other people in an adjacent room were able to escape and were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cottage Grove Police Department.