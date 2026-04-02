Oregon Zoo bids farewell to elder African lion

An 18-year-old African lion at the Oregon Zoo has died.

Zawadi Mungo was one of the oldest male lions in North America, according to the zoo.

The zoo said African lions are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and some estimates say they could face extinction within the next 25 years.

Zawadi was born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2007 and came to Oregon in 2009. He fathered two litters of cubs, and in 2014 was named the zoo’s Father of the Year.

Two of Zawadi’s cubs — 11-year-olds Niara and Mashavu — still live at the Oregon Zoo.

The rest are at other accredited zoos.

In November, Zawadi celebrated his 18th birthday with enrichment items and some of his favorite treats.