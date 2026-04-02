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Roseburg starts search for new city manager

KLCC
Published April 2, 2026 at 3:07 PM PDT

Roseburg city leaders launched their search for a new city manager this week; voting to hire a professional search firm.

City Councilors are looking to replace Nikki Messenger, who plans to retire in June. She’s been Roseburg’s top administrator since 2019 and previously served as public works director.

The City Council voted to hire search firm GMP on Monday. That company helped several other Oregon cities find administrators, including La Grande and John Day.
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News Briefs RoseburgLocal Government