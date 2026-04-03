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Blockages on Mckenzie River near Fish Rock area

KLCC
Published April 3, 2026 at 11:14 AM PDT
Logs block a section of a river.
Lane County Sheriff's Office
The first of two obstructions on the Mckenzie River on April 3, 2026.

Multiple tree trunks and smaller debris are blocking the upper McKenzie River in two locations. The blockages are at Highway 126 E milepost 55, in the area of Fish Rock.

The first obstruction is on river right and can likely be passed safely, but the second is in the center of the river at a fork, and depending on conditions may or may not be passed safely.

Logs block a section of a river.
Lane County Sheriff's Office
The second of two blockages on the Mckenzie River on April 3, 2026.

Officials advise to please either avoid this section of river or navigate with extreme caution.

Lane County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol deputies and other organizations are coordinating to address the blockage.
Tags
News Briefs McKenzie RiverLane County Sheriff's Office