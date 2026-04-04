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Eugene Police Department warns homeowners about burglary rings

KLCC
Published April 4, 2026 at 9:26 AM PDT

Eugene police warn that they’ve observed an increase in burglaries targeting homes in the Pacific Northwest. These burglary crews target homeowners that are likely to keep cash, jewelry and other expensive valuables at home. These crews have stolen safes and surveil potential victims to find opportune times to break into homes, such as when the homeowners are at work.

EPD advises homeowners to take care and not keep large amounts of cash and valuables at home. They advise keeping doors and windows locked, installing surveillance systems, and schedule vacation house checks. The EPD Community Engagement Team offer many other tips on how to help prevent burglaries that can be found at the Eugene Police Department website.
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