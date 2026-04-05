'Golf Oregon' plate to benefit youth programs

Golf enthusiasts in Oregon have a new way to show their love for the game and support young players.

Starting later this month, the new Golf Oregon specialty license plate will be available at Oregon DMV. In a news release, the DMV said each plate helps support the Oregon Junior Golf Fund, with about $35 from every purchase going directly to junior golf programs statewide.

The Golf Oregon plate joins Oregon’s lineup of specialty plates and will be available through DMV beginning April 28.