Oregon Health Authority cautions against giving baby poultry as gifts for Easter

The Oregon Health Authority cautions against buying chicks, ducklings or other baby poultry as gifts today.

Chicks and other baby poultry can sometimes carry Salmonella, and being in close contact with chicks can expose children to the bacteria.

Salmonella infections cause salmonellosis, which causes diarrhea, abdominal pain and a fever lasting three to seven days.

Those with compromised immune systems, the very young or older adults can become very ill.

Fore more information, visit the Oregon Health Authority website.

