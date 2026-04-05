Roseburg to consider firework ban in city parks

Roseburg leaders may soon consider banning fireworks in city parks to reduce wildfire risk.

The city’s park commission endorsed the proposal during their Wednesday meeting. It's now headed to the city council for review during their April 13 meeting.

The commission was originally considering banning fireworks in just Stewart Park, but decided to expand the prohibition to the entire system. Enforcement of the new ban would be complaint driven, according to Roseburg's News-Review.

If the proposal is approved by the city council, fireworks would be banned across the city’s nearly 430 acres of parkland and adjacent parking lots.