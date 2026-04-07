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Oregon gas prices climb to an average of $5 a gallon

KLCC
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:34 PM PDT

The price of gas in the U.S. keeps climbing because of the Iran war, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

AAA says crude oil prices have surged by 67% since the start of the conflict.

Oregonians are paying an average of $5-dollars a gallon for regular gas this week. The national average has climbed to $4.14 a gallon.

The national average rose above $4 on March 31 for the first time since March 2022.

The Oregon average hit $5.00 Tuesday for the first time since October 2022.
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News Briefs Gas PricesOregon