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Roseburg Skate Park gets new pavilion, other improvements

KLCC
Published April 7, 2026 at 6:16 AM PDT
A new pavilion at Roseburg Skate Park was unveiled recently.
City of Roseburg
A new pavilion at Roseburg Skate Park was unveiled recently.

A new pavilion has been added to the Roseburg Skate Park. It's one of the new amenities funded by a community grant.

The City of Roseburg says they've also added a drinking fountain, water bottle filling station and a dog bowl. Picnic tables are coming soon.

The pavilion was built with timber and metal from Romtec in nearby Glide. Romtec also did the installation of the 20-foot by 24-foot structure.

The project was financed with a $95,000 Community Health Improvement Plan grant grant Thrive Umpqua won from Umpqua Health Alliance on behalf of the City.
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News Briefs Roseburg