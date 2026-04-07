Roseburg Skate Park gets new pavilion, other improvements

A new pavilion has been added to the Roseburg Skate Park. It's one of the new amenities funded by a community grant.

The City of Roseburg says they've also added a drinking fountain, water bottle filling station and a dog bowl. Picnic tables are coming soon.

The pavilion was built with timber and metal from Romtec in nearby Glide. Romtec also did the installation of the 20-foot by 24-foot structure.

The project was financed with a $95,000 Community Health Improvement Plan grant grant Thrive Umpqua won from Umpqua Health Alliance on behalf of the City.

