Eugene man arrested for possession of improvised explosive devices

Eugene Police say they found an improvised explosive device in a vehicle in West Eugene Tuesday.

In a news release, police said they originally contacted Eugene resident Skylor J. Koelzer, 26, at Fuller Avenue and Jay Street at about 1 a.m. about suspected drug use, but did not arrest him because the officer was dispatched to a higher priority call. The officer returned hours later after complaints of loud music and arrested Koelzer at that time.

Officers executed a search warrant for his vehicle and found improvised explosive devices. EPD’s disposal unit was able to safely remove them and officers also found methamphetamine and a firearm.

Koelzer has been booked into the Lane County Jail on several charges, including unauthorized possession of a destructive device.

Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin told KLCC the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now involved in the investigation, and the department is not able to share additional information about the device.

