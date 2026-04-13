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Two die in crash on Highway 34 Saturday in Linn County

KLCC
Published April 13, 2026 at 5:08 PM PDT

Two people died in a crash on Highway 34 in Linn County Saturday evening.

Oregon State Police said the crash involved a west-bound Hyundai Elantra driven by 55-year old Sweet Home Resident Rebecca Estelle Fonseca which hydroplaned and crossed into the eastbound lane. It collided head-on with a BMW driven by 31-year old Ashley Sue Fraley of Lebanon.

A passenger in the Hyundai, 35-year old Kayla Marie Fonseca of Sweet Home was pronounced dead at the scene. And the BMW driver was also pronounced dead.

Rebecca Fonseca was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.
Tags
News Briefs Highway 34Oregon State Police