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Springfield residents may observe smoke from a training burn Tuesday

KLCC
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

Eugene Springfield Fire (ESF) will conduct a training burn Tuesday at 9 a.m. at 3740 Virginia Avenue in Springfield.

The training is expected to continue into the afternoon, with activities concluding by about 6 p.m.

This training exercise will involve burning piles and is part of ongoing wildfire risk reduction and emergency response training.

A Northwest Youth Corps crew will also participate in the training, supporting hands-on learning related to wildfire mitigation practices.

There may be visible smoke in the area.

Community members, especially those with respiratory conditions, are encouraged to take precautions to reduce exposure, such as closing windows and limiting time outdoors if smoke is present.

Forecasted rain is expected to help reduce and disperse smoke impacts.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Springfield Fire