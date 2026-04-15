Officials seek help identifying pedestrian struck on NW Expressway in Eugene

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 3:00 Wednesday morning on Northwest Expressway in Eugene.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s office, the pedestrian was in the roadway near North Park Avenue when they were struck. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle driver called first responders and stayed on scene.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. He’s described as a white male adult with brown hair and eyes, and is balding with a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1 and reference case 26-1831.

