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Oregon and national gas prices tick down slightly

KLCC
Published April 15, 2026 at 8:27 AM PDT

Gas prices have dipped slightly this week. According to AAA, the Oregon average for regular went down by a penny to $4.99 a gallon. The national average slipped two cents to $4.12 a gallon.

Crude oil prices are back below $100 per barrel this week.

Still, gas prices are significantly higher than before the war with Iran.

On February 28, the day the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, the national average for regular gas was $2.98 and Oregon average was $3.92.
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News Briefs Gas Prices