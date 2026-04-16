Eugene Police seek help finding suspect in bias crime

Eugene Police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who assaulted a Black man late Wednesday night on Willakenzie Road.

Police say the victim, in his 40s, was out for a walk and was struck in the head and called a racial slur. The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie and a baseball hat.

He’s described as being in his 20s to 30s and of short height and a heavy build, with brown curly afro-style hair..

There was a second suspect described as a short, thin, male, wearing a multi-colored hoodie with dark pants and shoes.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Eugene Police ask anyone with information on this crime to contact the investigating detective at 541.682.5292