Deschutes County Health Services warns of a recent increase in opioid overdoses

Deschutes County Health Services is warning the community of a recent increase in opioid overdoses.

Six incidents requiring naloxone, also known as Narcan, were recorded within a 24-hour period on Friday.

It's suspected that cocaine and ketamine were adulterated with an opioid like fentanyl in the reported overdoses.

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications when administered in time.

Naloxone can be administered as a nasal spray or an injectable.

For more information on how to get naloxone in Deschutes county and how to respond to an overdose, visit the website friendsforlifedeschutes.org or find the local syringe exchange program at deschutes.org/harmreduction.