Reedsport woman arrested after two people die in arson fire

A Reedsport woman was arrested on murder charges after a fire Thursday night resulted in two deaths.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a house fire on Lower Smith River Road shortly before 11 p.m.

They attempted to rescue two people in their 60s who were inside the house. Both of them were pronounced deceased.

A third person was able to escape uninjured.

Police arrested 41-year-old Pamela Anne Westfall at the scene and say she admitted to starting the fire. She was taken to the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges including murder and arson.