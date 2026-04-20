Linn County Courthouse locked-down for hours during standoff with armed man

The Linn County Courthouse and other buildings were locked down and surrounding streets were closed Monday morning while Albany police responded to a man believed to have a firearm.

Police say around 9:30 a.m., 43-year-old Alan William Dude was parked in front of the courthouse after failing to show up for a trial. Police say he appeared to have a gun in his hand.

A perimeter was established and the Linn County Courthouse, Albany City Hall and surrounding businesses were locked down while the Linn Benton Regional SWAT team responded.

According to police, after unsuccessful negotiations, Dude began to reach for a firearm. Less than lethal munitions were used to subdue him. He was taken into custody at 1:27 p.m. with what are described as minor injuries treated by Albany Fire crews.

Streets, businesses, and public buildings were reopened by about 1:50 p.m.

