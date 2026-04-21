Wednesday marks the 15th anniversary of Eugene Police Officer Chris Kilcullen's death

Wednesday marks the 15th anniversary of when Eugene Police Officer Chris Kilcullen was killed in the line of duty.

The 43-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-105 and 52nd Street in Springfield on April 22, 2011.

Eugene Police say they vowed to never forget Kilcullen and the events of that day.

In a press release, the EPD says "Officer Kilcullen is remembered by so many for the way he treated people with respect, dignity, and compassion".

There's a roadside gathering and wreath laying at I-105 and 52nd in Springfield at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday

