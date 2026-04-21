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Wednesday marks the 15th anniversary of Eugene Police Officer Chris Kilcullen's death

KLCC
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:08 PM PDT

Wednesday marks the 15th anniversary of when Eugene Police Officer Chris Kilcullen was killed in the line of duty.

The 43-year-old was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-105 and 52nd Street in Springfield on April 22, 2011.
Eugene Police say they vowed to never forget Kilcullen and the events of that day.

In a press release, the EPD says "Officer Kilcullen is remembered by so many for the way he treated people with respect, dignity, and compassion".

There's a roadside gathering and wreath laying at I-105 and 52nd in Springfield at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday
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News Briefs Eugene Police Department