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Gas prices temporarily stabilize for Oregon and the nation this week

KLCC
Published April 22, 2026 at 3:52 PM PDT

Oregon and most other states are seeing a stable or falling gas prices this week. But that may be short lived as crude oil prices are rising again, according to AAA

This week, Oregon's average price for regular gasoline dropped by a penny to $4.98 a gallon. The national average dropped 10 cents to $4.02 a gallon.

AAA says crude oil prices are back above $90 per barrel and prices continue to be volatile in reaction to developments in the Iran conflict.
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News Briefs Gas Prices