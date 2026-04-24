Oregon's Sadiq, Thieneman selected in first round of 2026 NFL Draft

Two Ducks were selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Tight end Kenyon Sadiq was selected No. 16 overall by the New York Jets, becoming the second tight end in Oregon history to be taken in the first round.

Safety Dillon Thieneman followed at No. 25 overall, selected by the Chicago Bears.

The selections marked the first time Oregon has produced multiple first-round picks in back-to-back seasons and extended the program’s streak to seven consecutive drafts with at least one first-round selection.

Sadiq and Thieneman became the 25th and 26th first-round picks in program history.