Springfield Utility Board choses a former PG&E executive as new general manager

The Springfield Utility Board has chosen a former PG&E executive from Oakland, California as its next general manager.

Vanessa Barbarisi will replace outgoing general manager Jeff Nelson, who will soon retire after 30 years with the utility.

In a statement, SUB’s Board Chair David Willis praised Barbarisi, saying she is a “respected leader who is committed to continuing SUB’S mission of providing safe, reliable, cost effective utility services.”

She previously worked in the energy sector in Colorado, and has worked at Portland General Electric as well.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Distributive Studies from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The board will finalize a contract in the next few weeks.

