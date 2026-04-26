Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey will speak at OSU commencement

Olympic gold medalist and former Oregon State University student-athlete Jade Carey will deliver the commencement address at her graduation on June 13.

Carey competed in the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympics and won gold and bronze medals.

At Oregon State, she was a 12‑time N-C-AA All‑American, a 13‑time regular season All‑American and the 13th gymnast in N-C-AA history to achieve a “Gym Slam,” earning a perfect 10 in every event.

She was also the 2025 A-A-I Award winner, honoring the nation’s most outstanding senior female gymnast.

Carey is currently a student assistant coach on the Oregon State gymnastics team.

She will graduate from OSU with a bachelor of science in digital communication arts.