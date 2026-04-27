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Coast Guard rescues man near Depoe Bay

KLCC
Published April 27, 2026 at 8:16 AM PDT

A Coast Guard helicopter crew based out of Newport rescued a 25-year-old man near Depoe Bay on Saturday morning.

The man had injured his ankle and was unable to remove himself from the side of a cliff at Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint, and was only 10 feet above the water.

The Coast Guard station received a call around 10 am Saturday morning and the crew deployed and successfully hoisted the individual from the cliffside.

The man was then taken to emergency personnel.
Tags
News Briefs Coast GuardDepoe Bay