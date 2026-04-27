Coast Guard rescues man near Depoe Bay

A Coast Guard helicopter crew based out of Newport rescued a 25-year-old man near Depoe Bay on Saturday morning.

The man had injured his ankle and was unable to remove himself from the side of a cliff at Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint, and was only 10 feet above the water.

The Coast Guard station received a call around 10 am Saturday morning and the crew deployed and successfully hoisted the individual from the cliffside.

The man was then taken to emergency personnel.

