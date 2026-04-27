© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upcoming tree removal will impact downtown Eugene traffic

KLCC
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:20 PM PDT
The City of Eugene is removing a big-leaf maple tree at Washington and West Broadway Tuesday and Wednesday.
Provided by City of Eugene
The City of Eugene is removing a big-leaf maple tree at Washington and West Broadway Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crews from the City of Eugene will be removing a bigleaf maple tree at Washington Street and West Broadway from Tuesday April 28 through Wednesday April 29.

One-way northbound traffic on Washington Street will be narrowed into a single lane from West Broadway Alley to West Broadway for the duration of the removal. Drivers may experience delays on Tuesday when both lanes will be temporarily blocked during the removal of the largest tree segments.

West Broadway between Washington Street and Lawrence Street will be closed both days, with exceptions for adjacent property owners.

Community members are recommended to use alternative routes.

Provided by City of Eugene
Tags
News Briefs City of EugeneTraffic