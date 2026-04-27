Upcoming tree removal will impact downtown Eugene traffic

Crews from the City of Eugene will be removing a bigleaf maple tree at Washington Street and West Broadway from Tuesday April 28 through Wednesday April 29.

One-way northbound traffic on Washington Street will be narrowed into a single lane from West Broadway Alley to West Broadway for the duration of the removal. Drivers may experience delays on Tuesday when both lanes will be temporarily blocked during the removal of the largest tree segments.

West Broadway between Washington Street and Lawrence Street will be closed both days, with exceptions for adjacent property owners.

Community members are recommended to use alternative routes.