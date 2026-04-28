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Oregon and national gas prices have reached their highest level since Iran war began

KLCC
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:52 PM PDT

Oregon saw a double digit increase in the price of gas this week, according to AAA.

Drivers across the nation are paying the highest prices for gas since the U.S. and Israel started the war with Iran in late February.

For the week, the national average for regular gasoline went up 15 cents to $4.18 a gallon. The Oregon average is up by 12 cents to $5.10 a gallon.

AAA says the price of crude oil is again around $100 [100-dollars] per barrel. That’s as tensions in the Middle East continue, peace talks have stalled, and ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

Gas prices have been climbing nationally and in Oregon since the conflict in the Middle East began in February.
AAA
Gas prices have been climbing nationally and in Oregon since the conflict in the Middle East began in February.

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News Briefs Gas Prices