Ballots will start arriving soon ahead of Oregon primary

With just over two weeks to go before the May primary election, ballots are being shipped to Oregonians’ doorsteps.

Wednesday marks the first day ballots can be mailed.

Voters will decide on a number of critical races this election. That includes the Republican gubernatorial primary, several legislative races and whether they want to raise taxes and fees to pay for road maintenance.

Not everyone will get to decide the gubernatorial elections, at least not until November. Some 1.3 million Oregon voters are either not affiliated with a political party or members of a third party.

But each of the more than 3 million Oregonians who are registered to vote will receive a ballot, due to Measure 120, the statewide transportation tax referral. All voters will also decide the nonpartisan state labor commissioner’s race. Tuesday marked the deadline for Oregonians to either register to vote or change their party affiliation.

The primary election will occur on May 19. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, and ballots placed in official drop boxes must be received by 8 p.m.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington