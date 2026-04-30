1 worker killed, 1 injured in chairlift malfunction at Mt. Hood Skibowl

One person was killed and one was injured Thursday morning when a chairlift malfunctioned at Mt. Hood Skibowl East.

Emergency crews were called to the area just after 9:30 a.m., according to Deputy John Wildhaber with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

“A 911 caller reported a maintenance basket had fallen from the upper-bowl chairlift into rugged terrain,” Wildhaber said. “Two employees were inside the basket and suffered traumatic injuries.”

He said one of the employees was unconscious, and a third person at the scene began CPR. The other was conscious and breathing.

Medics reached the injured employees shortly after 10 a.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the unconscious person was pronounced dead at the scene, Wildhaber said.

“This is being investigated as a workplace death, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified,” he said.

The other injured employee was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital for treatment.

The employees’ names have not been released.

Skibowl ceased winter operations for the year on Jan. 31, due to lack of snow. The resort is planning to open for summer activities on June 12.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.