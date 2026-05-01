Debris in Fall Creek Reservoir may be hazardous to boaters

The Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning boaters about hazards at Fall Creek Reservoir.

Fall Creek Reservoir is nearly full and Winberry State Park is open, but according to a Marine Patrol deputy, the reservoir has “a lumberyard of debris floating all over it.”

Boaters are advised to use extreme caution if recreating on Fall Creek Reservoir.

With the unseasonably warm weather forecast this weekend, officials are warning those seeking relief in rivers and lakes to be aware of cold water hazards and practice water safety.

