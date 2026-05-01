Douglas County becomes 10th Oregon county to declare drought emergency

Douglas County is now under an emergency drought declaration.

County commissioners approved an Emergency Drought Order Wednesday, following a request from Public Works Director Scott Adams.

The declaration cites severe and ongoing drought conditions impacting residents, agriculture, livestock, and increasing wildfire danger.

Douglas County is the 10th county in Oregon to issue a drought emergency this year and has formally requested a statewide drought declaration from the Governor.

No residential water restrictions are currently in place, but officials urge water conservation as dry conditions persist.